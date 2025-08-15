Trump to attempt to resolve Ukrainian issue at historic Russia-US summit in Alaska — TV

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will try to close the issue of the Ukraine conflict during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Canada’s CBC TV channel said.

"This meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is Trump's attempt to make good on that commitment to stop the fighting once and for all, although foreign policy experts doubt anything meaningful will be announced after a single meeting," CBC believes.

"Still, there's always the possibility of a breakthrough given the US president's approach to diplomacy," the TV channel noted.

CBC suggested that additionally, "Russia will raise nuclear arms control as part of a wide-ranging discussion on security" when Putin "sits down with the US president."

The Russian and American leaders will hold a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. The meeting will begin at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT), opening with a one-on-one conversation attended only by interpreters, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing. According to him, the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and "broader tasks on ensuring peace and security as well as the most pertinent and pressing international and regional issues."

This will be the first face-to-face talks between the two heads of state since June 2021, when Putin met with then US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Putin will be the first Russian leader ever to visit Alaska.