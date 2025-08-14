IAEA must explain to Iran procedure for inspecting attacked nuke facilities — top diplomat

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. In order to obtain permission to inspect nuclear facilities attacked by the US, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must explain to Tehran exactly how these inspections will be carried out, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"After the war, relations between Iran and the IAEA have changed, and our nuclear facilities have been attacked and damaged. The agency must explain how the inspection of the hit facilities will be carried out," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted the top diplomat as saying. "Our position regarding the IAEA is that, before granting permission to inspect nuclear facilities, a new framework for cooperation with the agency must be established," Araghchi noted.

Following talks held in Tehran on August 11 between Iranian officials and an IAEA representative, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that the parties had reached an agreement to continue consultations on Iran's nuclear program. The diplomat specified that the format of cooperation between Tehran and the agency under the current circumstances was discussed at the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo. Gharibabadi noted that the Iranian side protested the IAEA's failure to fulfill its obligations during the Israeli and US attack on Iran.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. On July 22, Araghchi said that Iran does not rule out the possibility of allowing the agency's inspectors to return to its territory in the future.