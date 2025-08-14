Israel rejects mediators' proposal for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip — TV channel

TUNIS, August 14. /TASS/. Israel rejected the mediators' proposal for a 48-hour humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

"The mediators put forward a proposal to Israel for a 48-hour ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but it was rejected," the channel quoted the source as saying. At the same time, according to sources, the mediators are continuing their attempts to influence Israel to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire.

In turn, the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing a Hamas source, that information about a "comprehensive agreement" being worked on by mediators is exaggerated and inaccurate. "Recent reports about the negotiations and their resumption, as well as about the so-called comprehensive agreement, contain many exaggerations and inaccuracies," the newspaper quoted the source as saying. He confirmed the movement's commitment to the Egyptian plan for managing the Gaza Strip and said that "Hamas is ready to form a committee in coordination with Egypt to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli troops."

On Tuesday, a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement's leader in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo at the invitation of the Egyptian government. On the same day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that, in coordination with Doha and Washington, Cairo is working to bring the parties to the conflict back to the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.