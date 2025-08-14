Trump wants to call Zelensky, EU leaders if Alaska summit goes well

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders if the summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin is successful, Reuters reported, citing the US head of state’s interview with Fox News Radio.

"Depending on what happens with my meeting, I’m going to be calling up President Zelensky," Trump said, adding that European leaders will also learn about the summit's outcome.

Earlier, it was reported that the presidents of Russia and the United States would hold a joint press conference following the meeting.