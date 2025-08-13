MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will not be able to stay in power after the Ukrainian conflict is settled, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"No, naturally, not <…> Zelensky will have to answer for the crimes he has committed illegitimately occupying the presidential office," he said when asked if Zelensky has any chance to stay in power after the conflict is settled.

The presidential election in Ukraine was to be held in March 2024 but was cancelled due to martial law. Many experts say however that the president’s term cannot be extended amid martial law, unlike the mandate of the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament. So, Vladimir Zelensky’s office term officially expired on May 20, 2024. As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Russia needs to know who in Kiev it can expect to sign legally binding documents now that Zelensky is no longer a legitimate leader. Given the illegitimacy of the current authorities, any agreements signed with them would be null and void.