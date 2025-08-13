Pope wishes sides to achieve ceasefire agreement on Ukraine

VATICAN, August 13. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement will be achieved following the August 15 meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"I always wish that there be a ceasefire, that there be no hostilities, and the sides reach an agreement. Why does this war is taking so long, when will there be an end to it?" the pontiff was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

This announcement followed a visit by US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by President Vladimir Putin. According to the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Notably, Putin’s last visit to the United States was in 2015.