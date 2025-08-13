Zelensky hopes ceasefire in Ukraine to be main topic of Alaska talks

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky hopes that the main topic of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska will be a ceasefire.

"We talked about the meeting in Alaska. We hope that the main point of the talks will be a ceasefire," he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following a video conference of European heads of state and government on Ukraine, in which Donald Trump also participated.

The online meeting was held at the initiative of Merz at the the chancellor’s office in Berlin, where Zelensky arrived today.