Putin-Trump meeting may back Zelensky into diplomatic corner — media

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States could back Vladimir Zelensky into a diplomatic corner, the Axios news website writes.

According to the media outlet, the leader of the Kiev regime and his team are doing everything in their power "to influence" Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin.

"Recent days have been whiplash-inducing for Ukrainian officials," Axios notes. Russian forces have been making gains on the front, while Ukrainian citizens want peace "as soon as possible," a recent Gallup poll showed.

"We don't know how much influence we can have on Trump, but we have to keep trying," a Ukrainian official told Axios.

US officials, in turn, point out that "if Trump's rhetoric sounds pro-Russian at times, it's because he believes that kind of public messaging will help him get a deal," the news outlet points out. An official added that "if the diplomatic efforts fail, Trump will continue selling weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine."

Putin and Trump are expected to meet in Alaska on August 15. The US leader said on August 8 that as for "the territory that’s been fought over for three and a half years," there would be "some swapping of territories." However, Zelensky said on August 9 that the answer to the territorial question "is already in the Ukrainian constitution"and "no one will step back from that."

A conference call involving Trump, Zelensky, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, as well as the NATO secretary general and the chiefs of the European Commission and the European Council, is set to be held later on Wednesday. The parties are expected to discuss the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska. The online meeting on Ukraine was initiated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.