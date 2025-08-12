Ukraine loses war to Russia, future to be decided by other countries — Orban

BUDAPEST, August 12 /TASS/. Ukraine has jeopardized its existence by upsetting the balance of power in Europe, lost the war to Russia, and now other states will decide its future, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the Patriota YouTube channel.

"Ukraine lost, while Russia won this war. The only question is when and under what circumstances the Western figures behind the Ukrainians will admit that this has happened, and what it means," the head of government said.

In any case, Orban believes, "Ukraine will not determine its own future, because it is it that has upset the balance of power and jeopardized its own statehood."

The prime minister said that up to a certain point, Ukraine served as a buffer territory between Russia and the West, but later it wished to join NATO and the European Union, disrupting the balance of power in Europe. Russia regarded this as a threat to its national security, and now Ukraine is losing military operations and "is in a very difficult situation," Orban said.

"Ukraine has not yet capitulated only because the Europeans supply it with weapons and money. But for that, the war would have ended long ago," he said.

Nevertheless, the EU remains ready to provide military support to Ukraine. "Many European leaders believe that if the Ukrainians persist, they will eventually be able to achieve a regime change in Moscow. I consider this an illusion," Orban said.

He is convinced that instead of continuing the conflict, the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia, as the United States has done. According to the prime minister, the Europeans are to blame for being left out of the Russia-US negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement.