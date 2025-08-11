European countries to continue coordinating common position ahead of Putin-Trump talks

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. European countries will continue negotiating throughout this week to coordinate their positions ahead of the August 15 summit meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, German government spokesperson Steffen Meyer said.

"Obviously, this exchange of views will continue ahead of the Friday meeting. I don’t think it is right to talk about any concrete format. The exchange of opinions goes on and will, naturally, continue," he told a briefing when asked about Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s potential talks with other European leaders ahead of the Putin-Trump meeting.

According to Meyer, it is important for Merz to clarify Europe’s shared position. "A joint statement has been issued for these ends. I think that it is important because if you want to have any influence, you, as Europeans, need a common coordinated position. In this context, negotiations will obviously continue through the week," he stated.

He confirmed that Merz had spoken over the phone with Trump on Sunday but refrained from disclosing details. "I’d prefer not to dwell on the content of this call, seeing as how the leaders agreed on keeping everything concerning Ukraine and the developments around it confidential," he said, adding that the meeting between the Russian and US leaders could do a lot towards laying down peace in Ukraine.

"That is why I believe that it is important to ensure the confidentiality of the players, especially heads of state and government," he noted.

However, he stressed, citing the chancellor, that Kiev’s participation in talks on Ukraine is essential.

Trump said on Friday that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.