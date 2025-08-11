Macron wants to create international coalition under UN aegis to stabilize Gaza — AFP

PARIS, August 11. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed creating an international coalition under the auspices of the United Nations to stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip, AFP news agency reported.

"An international coalition under the auspices of the United Nations should be a priority to fight terrorism, stabilize Gaza, support its population and create a governance system that ensures peace and stability," the agency quoted the French leader as saying.

He called Israel’s plan to expand the military operation and take control of the entire territory of Gaza City catastrophic.

"The Israeli cabinet’s announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and for a re-occupation heralds a disaster of unprecedented gravity waiting to happen and of a move towards a never-ending war. The Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the primary victims of this strategy."

Earlier Israel approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave.