Trump says US actions regarding Russia depend on what Putin ‘has to say’

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The United States’ actions regarding Moscow now depend on Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked if his deadline for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine remained in effect and whether the US planned to impose 100% tariffs on Moscow and its trading partners once the deadline expired on August 8, Trump said: "It's going to be up to him (Putin - TASS). We're going to see what he has to say. It's going to be up to him."

However, Trump added that he was "very disappointed" with the Russian authorities’ position.