Thailand, Cambodia reach agreement on settling border tensions

BANGKOK, August 7. /TASS/. Representatives from Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement on settling tensions at the border during talks in Kuala Lumpur.

"The GBC (General Border Committee - TASS) Meeting b/w Thailand &Cambodia has ended. Both agreed on a 13-point ceasefire implementation agreement, with representatives from both countries signing the agreed minutes aimed @ resolving border tensions & returning peace to the border," according to a statement published on the Thai government page on the X social network.

According to Agence Kampuchea Press, "Cambodia and Thailand agreed to expanded terms to their ceasefire, including a ban on new troop movements or reinforcements, protections for civilians, stronger communication and the immediate return of captured soldiers with hostilities halted."

Additionally, an "ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia will now monitor the ceasefire, while national observer teams coordinated with Malaysian defense attaches will operate independently in each country."

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24. Thailand’s army reported that it had scrambled fighter jets for strikes on the positions of Cambodian forces in response to their use of heavy armaments. The Cambodian military said it was acting in self-defense to an incursion by Thai troops.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on July 28 that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire following talks between acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and Head of the Cabinet of Cambodia Hun Manet held in Kuala Lumpur. The truce came into effect at midnight on July 28. However, in less than 24 hours, the Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire. Phnom Penh rejected the accusations.