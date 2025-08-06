Trump to hold telephone conversation with Zelensky on August 6 — reporter

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Vladimir Zelensky by telephone on Wednesday, Barak Ravid, a journalist for the American Axios news outlet, reported.

According to his sources, "Trump is expected to speak to [Vladimir] Zelensky on Wednesday after [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff's meeting with Putin."

In turn, the Ukrainskaya Pravda news outlet said that the conversation will focus on the results of Witkoff's visit to Russia on August 6. Trump's last telephone conversation with Zelensky took place on August 5.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation between Putin and Witkoff, which took place in the Kremlin, was useful and constructive.