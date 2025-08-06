Iran's Defense Council created to adapt to hybrid warfare — Majlis deputy

TEHRAN, August 6. /TASS/. Iran's Defense Council is established to help the nation revise its defensive doctrine and enhance its effectiveness in hybrid warfare scenarios, according to Manouchehr Mottaki. A former foreign minister (2005-2010) and current member of the Majlis Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Mottaki emphasized the strategic importance of this development.

"Today, the traditional understanding of armed conflict has been superseded by the concept of hybrid warfare. In such a landscape, it is essential to update and refine our defensive strategies. The creation of the Defense Council is a forward-looking, strategic step in this direction," he told the Tasnim news agency. He further explained that the council will oversee efforts to bolster Iran’s defense capabilities, including the development of advanced air defense systems, passive defense measures, cyber operation coordination, and comprehensive military information coverage.

On August 3, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council officially decided to establish the Defense Council, tasked with safeguarding the nation against external threats. The body will be chaired by the Iranian president and will include key figures such as the head of the judiciary, the speaker of parliament, senior military officials, and select government ministers.

This move comes amid ongoing tensions, with former US President Donald Trump repeatedly expressing readiness to conduct new strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if he suspects Tehran is attempting to restore its nuclear potential. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has publicly vowed that Iran will respond decisively to any acts of aggression.