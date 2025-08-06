UAE President to discuss trade, investments with Russian leader

DUBAI, August 6. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is going to discuss issues related to development of bilateral cooperation in trade, investments and the energy sector with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the official visit to Russia this Thursday, according to the statement posted by the WAM news agency.

"During the visit, His Highness will discuss with Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development," the statement indicates.

The heads of state will also consider key issues of regional and international agenda, the news agency said.