Convicted Gagauz head’s supporters stage protest outside detention facility

CHISINAU, August 5. /TASS/. Supporters of Gagauz autonomy head Evghenia Gutsul are picketing outside the detention facility she was taken to after receiving a seven-year prison sentence earlier in the day.

According to a TASS correspondent, about a dozen people, including lawmakers and senior Gagauz officials, are taking part in the protest. They are demanding Gutsul’s immediate release.

"Today is the darkest day in the history of our autonomy. The [Moldovan] authorities are hurting deeply. The Party of Action and Solidarity has aligned itself with the fascist regime," Gutsul’s first deputy, Ilya Uzun, told the rally. "I want to tell all those who took part in this farce - corrupt police, judges, prosecutors, and investigators - you will be called to account under the law when the time is right. And you will be the ones sitting in this prison."