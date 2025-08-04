IAEA delegation to be denied access to nuclear sites during upcoming visit — Iranian MP

TEHRAN, August 4. /TASS/. When the delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes to Iran in the upcoming days, it will not be allowed to visit the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, a senior Iranian lawmaker said.

"In accordance with laws passed by the parliament, IAEA delegations, just like any other foreign inspectors, will not be granted physical access to the Iranian nuclear facilities under any circumstances," Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy, told the Tasnim news agency.

"The IAEA delegation is only authorized to hold technical consultations with Iranian officials," he stressed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said earlier on Monday that the IAEA delegation will visit Iran within ten days.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.

The agency did not condemn the US and Israeli attack, which infuriated Iran. It accused the IAEA of political bias and on July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on July 22 that Iran doesn’t rule out that the agency’s inspectors would be allowed to visit Iranian facilities at some point in the future.