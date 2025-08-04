Patriot delivery delays to weaken EU air defenses aiding Kiev — news outlet

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. Potential delays in the shipment of US Patriot air defense missile systems could undermine the air defense capabilities of several European nations after they transfer part of their systems to Kiev, the Euractiv news outlet reported.

According to it, Europe’s arms reserves have been drained due to earlier arms shipments to Ukraine. As a result, several countries fear vulnerabilities may emerge in their air defense systems if US deliveries are not as timely as expected.

A Raytheon spokesperson told the outlet that the company plans to boost production of the new GEM-T interceptor missile by 150% by 2028 due to surging demand. The firm has also allocated nearly one billion dollars for procuring critical components and building radar systems.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington would keep supplying weapons and military gear to Ukraine, provided Europe covers the costs. NATO will coordinate the effort. According to Trump, the supplies will include 17 Patriot systems.