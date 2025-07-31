Trump wants Russia, Ukraine to establish peace by August 8 — US permanent mission to UN

UN, August 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Russia and Ukraine should reach a peaceful settlement agreement by August 8, said John Kelley, Acting U.S. Representative at the United Nations.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," Kelly told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

The American leader previously set a 50-day deadline for reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine, after which he promised to impose 100% trade duties against Moscow and its trading partners. On Monday, Trump said he was disappointed with Russia and the progress of the settlement, and reduced the deadline to 10-12 days.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had had taken note of Trump’s statement.