Houthis claim drone strikes on three Israeli targets

DOHA, July 31. /TASS/. Supporters of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement have attacked three targets in Israel using five drones, said Yahya Saria, the military representative of the rebels.

"[Units of] unmanned aircraft of the Yemeni armed forces carried out three military operations, having attacked three Israeli enemy targets with five drones," he said in an address broadcast by the Al Masirah TV channel owned by the Yemeni rebels.

The Houthis struck a target in Tel Aviv, as well as military facilities in Ashkelon and the Negev Desert. All operations successfully achieved their goals, the representative of the rebel-formed armed forces said.