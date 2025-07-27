Israel determined to achieve complete victory, eliminate Hamas — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. Israel is determined to achieve all of its goals in the Gaza Strip and eliminate Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will continue to fight, we will continue to act until we achieve all of our war goals — until complete victory," he said in a vide address while visiting the Ramon Air Force Base in the Negev Desert. "We will eliminate Hamas."

"In order to complete this goal (Hamas elimination - TASS), and also the release of our hostages, we are making progress in fighting and negotiating," he said.

"In any path we choose, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies [to the Gaza Strip]. We have done this until now," Netanyahu said, adding that the United Nations is lying about Israel by saying that it is "not allowing humanitarian supplies to enter." "It is allowed. There are secured convoys," he stressed.