MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Events dedicated to the national day against Russophobia on July 27 will take place in at least six Italian cities.

Vincenzo Lorusso, an Italian journalist working in Donbass and the organizer of the initiative, told TASS that next year the campaign could expand significantly.

"Unfortunately, the July 27 date leaves very little time for preparation. But we will be back next year, and I'm confident that next year it will cover many more cities," he said. "This year events will be held in at least six cities. They will begin with the playing of the Russian anthem, followed by a documentary screening."

The national day against Russophobia will be observed in Bari, Viterbo, Pradamano, Conflenti, Segromigno in Monte and Serrastretta. Screenings of the RT documentary "Russophobia: History of Hate" are planned. Additionally, Bari will feature excerpts from concerts by People's Artist of Russia Valery Gergiev.

Gergiev was scheduled to perform in Caserta on July 27 as part of the "King's Summer" festival with Salerno's Verdi Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists from the Mariinsky Theatre, featuring works by Giuseppe Verdi, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Maurice Ravel. However, on July 21 the Royal Palace of Caserta administration announced the concert's cancellation. The conductor himself told TASS he was not informed about the cancellation.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow strongly condemns discriminatory "cancel culture" attempts by the Italian authorities "under the dictate of Bandera's ideological followers."