Zelensky strips NACB, SACPO of independence amid probe into his inner circle — FT

LONDON, July 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's hurried decision to enact a law that effectively eliminates the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is partly explained by the investigations of these bodies against his inner circle, the Financial Times reported.

"The rush appears to have been sparked by investigations into members of Zelensky’s circle and the president’s desire to further consolidate control over powerful institutions during wartime," the story says.

"Several officials close to Zelensky said it seemed at least in part in response to a criminal case opened by NACB against the president’s close ally and former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov, who was charged with abuse of power and illegal enrichment last month. Chernyshov, who denies the allegations, was dismissed in last week’s reshuffle."

Chernyshov is considered a very influential figure in Zelensky's entourage, which served to exacerbate the conflict.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine searched 70 NACB employees, and carried out an inspection of SACPO.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada, where the majority of deputies belong to Zelensky’s party, passed a law stripping the NACB and SACPO of their status as independent bodies.

That evening, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak. Rallies were also held in Dnepropetrovsk, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno and Ternopol.

However, Zelensky signed the law into force today.