Israel confines 2.1 million Palestinians to 12% area of Gaza Strip — UN

GENEVA, July 21. /TASS/. Some 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip have been packed into an area that makes up 12% of the enclave's territory due to the Israeli army's forced evacuation orders and hostilities, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

With the latest order issued by the Israeli army in the Deir al-Balah governorate in the central part of the enclave, "the area of Gaza under displacement orders or within Israeli-militarized zones has risen to 87.8%, leaving 2.1 million civilians squeezed into a fragmented 12% of the strip, where essential services have collapsed," the statement said.

According to the organization's estimates, the new order cuts through Deir al-Balah all the way to the Mediterranean Sea, further splintering the enclave and limiting the ability of the UN and partners to move safely and effectively within Gaza, "choking off humanitarian access when it is needed most."

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was launching ground operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF planned to take control over the entire Gaza Strip following the operation.