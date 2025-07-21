Moscow visit by Iranian leader’s advisor points to Russia’s strengthening position — media

DUBAI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Ali Larijani, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlights the crucial role that Moscow plays in Tehran’s foreign policy and also points to Russia’s growing influence in Iran, the Iranian newspaper Farhikhtegan writes.

According to the paper, the short gap between Moscow visits by Larijani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscores the importance of diplomatic interaction between Russia and Iran.

The newspaper notes that the meeting between Putin and Larijani took place shortly before Iran’s July 25 talks with the European trio (Germany, France and the UK), who are threatening to activate the so-called snapback mechanism to reimpose the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Tehran. According to Farhikhtegan, the supreme leader’s advisor, who served as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in 2005-2007, overseeing the nuclear program, sought to discuss the details of the negotiation process "directly with the Russian president."

Iran’s Javan newspaper, in turn, notes that the Russian president’s recent meetings with Iranian officials reflect strengthening ties between Moscow and Tehran. According to the media outlet, the great attention being paid to Larijani’s trip in Iran suggests that support for closer cooperation with Russia is growing among various Iranian political factions.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on July 20 that Putin had received a senior advisor to the Iranian supreme leader at the Kremlin. According to Peskov, the Iranian official, acting on instructions from his country’s leadership, briefed the Russian president on the heightened tensions in the Middle East and around Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran overnight into June 13. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.