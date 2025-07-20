US may have approved Kiev’s talks proposal with Russia — Der Spiegel

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime may have coordinated with the US its proposal to hold negotiations with Russia next week, Der Spiegel wrote.

"Agreements with the US may be behind the new Ukrainian proposal," the magazine said.

According to it, a recent visit by US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to Ukraine points to this development of events.

On July 19, Vladimir Zelensky said that Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and head of Kiev’s delegation to the Istanbul talks, had proposed to the Russian side to hold a new round of talks next week. A source told TASS that no timeframes are known at this point, they are yet to be agreed.

On July 14, Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.

Additionally, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.