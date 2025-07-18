Europe must draft new security pact if NATO collapses — Polish general

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) will need to create a new security treaty and establish independent European forces following the NATO model if the North Atlantic Alliance collapses, former Head of Poland's National Security Bureau General Stanislaw Koziej said in an interview with the Polsat TV channel.

"NATO may possibly disintegrate [because] there is no internal consensus in the European Union, and in that event Europe will face the need to develop a new security treaty," Koziej noted.

In this case, it will be necessary to reshape the EU "into a European line of defense" that will function the way "NATO functions now, acting on the basis of joint operational capabilities rather than operating as a unified army," he said.

The Polish general believes that the creation of a unified European army is "pointless."

According to Koziej, NATO may disintegrate if the US "becomes less interested" in a military alliance with its European allies.