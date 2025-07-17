Over 100 killed in floods, landslides in northern India — disaster management agency

NEW DELHI, July 17. /TASS/. At least 109 people have died in a month due to floods and landslides in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, India's State Disaster Management Authority said.

"Between June 20 and July 16, 2025, the monsoon claimed 109 lives. Of these, 64 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while 45 died in road accidents," the department said.

As many as 226 roads, including National Highway 707, remain closed due to monsoon rains and landslides. In several districts, 52 substations and 137 water supply systems have been damaged.

The Indian authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue to batter several parts of the state.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a group of experts would soon visit the state to study the aftermath of the cloudburst disaster and the damage caused by flash floods. According to local authorities, the state has already suffered damage amounting to roughly 10 billion rupees (about 116 million US dollars), even though the monsoon season has only just begun.

Most of the average annual precipitation falls in this region of India during the monsoon season, which lasts from late June to September.