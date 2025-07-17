Orban says 'what Ukraine is' must be defined before any EU membership talks

BUDAPEST, July 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has outlined his vision for the European Union’s relations with Ukraine, offering an alternative to Brussels’ attempts to prolong the military conflict in the country while simultaneously pushing for it to join the EU. Orban stated that achieving peace needs to come first, followed by long-term agreements with Russia and a strategic partnership with Ukraine.

"First and foremost, we urgently need a ceasefire and peace. Then, we have to define what Ukraine actually is: in terms of its borders and population. Right now, we have no idea what Ukraine even is or where it is located. Finally, once peace and clarity are restored, we can establish lasting agreements with Russia and lay the groundwork for a strategic partnership with Ukraine that would safeguard our sovereignty and secure Europe’s future. This is what we have to achieve," Orban wrote on his official X account.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian government has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution and urged its allies to reengage in dialogue with Russia. Hungary also refuses to support Ukraine’s accelerated bid to join the EU, warning that it would severely harm the European economy and could lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia.