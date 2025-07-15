Houthis send drones to attack military facility, southern Israeli port of Eilat

DOHA, July 15. /TASS/. Forces of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement attacked an Israeli military facility in the Negev desert and the southern port of Eliat with drones, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

In a speech aired by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television, Saree said the movement has carried out "a well-coordinated operation with the use of three drones."

"Two of them attacked an important military target of the Zionist enemy in the Negev area, the third one attacked the port of Umm al-Rashrash [the Arabic name for Eilat] in the occupied Palestine," he added.

In his words, the goal of the operation "has been successfully achieved."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would shell Israeli territory and prevent ships linked to Israel from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks ceased after a ceasefire was declared in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January this year. However, following the collapse of the truce in early March, the rebels announced the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and later renewed their attempts to target sites in Israel itself, including Ben Gurion Airport.