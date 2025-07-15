Japan ready to restart dialogue on peace treaty with Russia when possible — envoy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Japan is ready to resume peace treaty talks with Russia when the situation allows, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether Tokyo was prepared to take steps toward concluding a peace treaty with Moscow, Muto replied: "In order to build stable relations with Russia based on the rule of law, it is necessary to conclude a peace treaty by resolving the territorial issue between our two countries, leaving no undefined borders between us. This will determine the boundary, which is in the interest of both countries. We maintain this position without change," he added.

The ambassador also recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is ready to "build relations with Tokyo," noting that Japan is Moscow’s natural neighbor and partner. "We pay attention to the statements of the Russian leadership, and we also intend to resume negotiations on a peace treaty with our neighbor, Russia, as soon as the situation allows," Muto stressed.

Moscow and Tokyo have been engaged in talks since the mid-20th century to conclude a peace treaty following World War II. The main obstacle remains the dispute over the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of small uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia’s sovereignty over these territories, which has an established international legal basis, is indisputable.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Japan imposed several packages of sanctions against Moscow. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it does not intend to continue consultations on the peace treaty, citing the impossibility of discussing such a fundamental document with a state that takes an openly unfriendly stance and seeks to harm Russia’s interests.