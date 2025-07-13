Israel says eliminates several radical field commanders in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 13. /TASS/. Israel has eliminated several field commanders of the radical groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

"Over the past two weeks, the Israeli army has killed a number of commanders in various units of the military wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. These units have been working to restore the military potential of terrorist organizations," the statement said.

It said that the eliminated radicals tried to recreate the headquarters for the production of weapons and the military intelligence unit of Hamas.