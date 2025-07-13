Young businessmen of Chinese origin from abroad visit Hainan to find their roots

HAIKOU /China/, July 13. /TASS/. Young entrepreneurs of Chinese origin from a number of countries are looking for their roots in Hainan, China’s southernmost province, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, around 180 young people from eight countries recently visited the island. Even as they run business outside China, their families have historic links to Hainan. The visits aimed to explore events from the past that are directly associated with them.

"What I like the most is Hainan’s nature – the blue skies, the turquoise sea, and the tall coconut palm trees, with each being a postcardy landscape,” the newspaper quoted Zhao Weiqi from Germany as saying. According to her, it’s not only the climate on the island that contributes to its charm, but also the hospitality and friendliness of the locals. "I feel at home here,” the young woman acknowledged.

Earlier, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, in collaboration with the culture and tourism authorities in the city of Haikou, the province’s administrative center, organized an educational program in Hainan University titled, China’s Roots Journey and Dream of Free Trade Port. The program has enabled businessmen with family ties to Hainan, residing abroad, to discover their roots and gain a better understanding of present-day China.

The 10-day program includes a discovery tour of Haikou and other key cities on the island, including the resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan, Qionghai, and Wanning in the eastern province. Young businessmen can visit museums, and historical sights, gaining insight into the region’s non-material cultural heritage, its tourist and research potential as well as socio-economic life and cultural traditions.

Such events are designed to enable participants to reconnect with their cultural roots, while also establishing an effective international platform for boosting ties between China and overseas countries. This is expected to give further impetus for developing the Hainan free trade port.