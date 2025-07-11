ASEAN condemns attacks on Gaza Strip, calls for immediate ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for putting a stop to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and condemned continued attacks on civilians in the Palestinian enclave, according to a joint communique issued following the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

"We expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been exacerbated following the 7 October 2023 attacks and the resumption of hostilities on 18 March 2025. We condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in the alarming number of casualties, particularly among women and children, the continued restricted access to humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other basic needs, leading to the further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the document reads.

ASEAN member countries "called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly." They also reaffirmed their "support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the execution of its mandate" and "called for the full resumption of rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea."

ASEAN, a regional intergovernmental association of 10 Southeast Asian countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, was established in 1967.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. The joint communique from the meeting was released on Friday.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.