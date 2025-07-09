BUDAPEST, July 9. /TASS/. Budapest has rejected the European Union’s 2028-2034 draft budget, which proposes providing 100 billion euros in support of Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Balazs Orban, political advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the document prepared by Brussels meant that the EU would have to go into debt in order to fund the continuation of the war. "Europe has run out of money but when it comes to war, they will always find 100 billion euros to spare," he pointed out on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Balazs Orban confirmed that the European Commission suggests allocating those funds "in the next [seven-year] budget cycle" in order to provide military assistance to Ukraine. In his view, the outcome of Brussels’ initiative will be that "Europe’s competitiveness will decline" by 100 billion euros, and there will be less money to spend on border protection and financial support for families in European countries.

"And this is only the beginning," because Vladimir Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs one trillion euros, Balazs Orban warned. "Europe is struggling to get out of the economic, social and security crises, while Brussels keeps backing the war, prioritizing weapons over peace," the Hungarian premier’s advisor concluded.