Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Yemen undermine peace efforts — top Cuban diplomat

HAVANA, July 8. /TASS/. Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and vital infrastructure in Yemen are geared to reshape the Middle East and undermine settlement efforts in the region, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"We condemn Israeli bombardments of Lebanon that violate the ceasefire in this Arab country, as well as of ports and vital infrastructure in Yemen," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the top Cuban diplomat, these attacks "are part of Israel’s aggressive policy aiming to reshape the Middle East" and "jeopardize peace efforts in the region."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier on Tuesday that Israel had delivered a strike in the vicinity of the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon targeting a "key Hamas terrorist."

Overnight to July 7, Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen. According to the IDF, the operation involved about 20 fighter jets that delivered strikes on the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, as well as the Ras Khatib power plant in the Hodeida province.