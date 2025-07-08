Serbian police detain 18 overnight amid protests — interior ministry

BELGRADE, July 8. /TASS/. Serbian police checked the identities of 800 people and detained 18 of them on Tuesday night amid ongoing protests in the country, the Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers continue to disperse protesters attempting to block city streets, junctions, key transportation hubs, and highways in various Serbian cities, the Serbian Interior Ministry said. As many as 16 people were detained for administrative offenses, while two others are suspected of criminal activity, the ministry specified.

"All blockades in Belgrade and other Serbian cities have been dismantled, and traffic on the roads has been fully restored," the statement said.

The ministry once again called on citizens to respect the law, refrain from any illegal actions, and drop any plans to block traffic in Belgrade and other cities of Serbia.

Earlier, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that blocking vital transport routes and critical infrastructure would be treated as a breach of Serbian law. He noted that the protesters' actions to block roads by erecting barricades and holding street demonstrations bear no resemblance to peaceful expression of opinion.

The police are acting strictly within the law, despite all the provocations, threats, and attempts to obstruct their work, Dacic said. By blocking the streets, the protesters are damaging road infrastructure and disrupting the functioning of educational institutions and various agencies, while the spread of false information about police actions poses a threat to public order and stability in the country, he noted.

Situation in Serbia

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, and 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

The rioters continue blocking key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities, erecting barricades and tents, demanding the release of those detained, new elections, and the dismantling of the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.