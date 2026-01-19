Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 23.8% in 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 8.48 trillion rubles ($108.3 bln) in 2025, which is 23.8% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Oil and gas revenues totaled 8,477 bln rubles, which is smaller than indicators in the like period of the last year (by 23.8% annually), mainly in consequences of the decline of the average oil price. Oil and gas revenues received as of the end of 2025 evolved at the level above their base size," the ministry noted.

Additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaling 84 bln rubles ($1 bln) will be credited to the National Wealth Fund in 2026, the ministry said.