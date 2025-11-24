Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Armenia will not attend the Bishkek summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), however, it said that it doesn’t object to adopting documents related to the entire bloc, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As for Armenia, this country will not take part but its representatives said that they are not against adopting agreed documents at the meeting," he said,

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, since this organization, in his words, had created threats to the country’s sovereignty. Armenian Foreign Minister Arart Mirzoyan said during an international security forum in Warsaw that Yerevan was analyzing the risks from its potential withdrawal from the CSTO. However, no concrete decisions on this matter have been made by Armenia so far.