MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky has acknowledged that the situation is difficult for the Ukrainian army at four sections of the frontline.

"I reported about the frontline situation, first of all at the most problematic areas: Pokrovsk (near Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR - TASS), Liman (north of the DPR - TASS), Novopavlovsk (western part of the DPR and the east of the Dnepropetrovsk Region - TASS), and Severoslobozhansk (north of the Sumy Region - TASS)," he wrote on his Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) account after a meeting at the General Headquarters.

According to Syrsky, Ukraine’s forces are inferior in terms of manpower and weapons in the Severoslobozhansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk areas.