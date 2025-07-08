Israel used record number of fighter jets in strikes on Yemen — Houthi representative

DOHA, July 8. /TASS/. The Israeli armed forces deployed the largest number of fighter jets and prepared for their most extensive attack during a recent operation against the Houthis of Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement, Deputy Head of the Houthis’ Press Service Nasruddin Amer told TASS.

"It is clear that during their latest aggression against Yemen, the Israeli enemy used a greater number of aircraft and larger aviation formations than in any previous attacks, indicating that they were preparing for the most extensive and brutal assault on Yemen," the Houthi representative said.

He emphasized that immediately following the attack, the Houthi-formed armed forces launched a large-scale military operation, firing 11 missiles and drones at Israeli territory, which successfully struck their targets. According to the rebel spokesman, Israeli and American air defense systems failed to intercept them.

In the early hours of July 7, the Israeli Air Force struck Houthi-controlled targets, which account for about one-third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Israel Defense Forces press service, about 20 fighter jets were involved in the operation.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would shell Israeli territory and prevent ships linked to Israel from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks ceased after a ceasefire was declared in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January this year. However, following the collapse of the truce in early March, the rebels announced the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and later renewed their attempts to target sites in Israel itself, including Ben Gurion Airport.