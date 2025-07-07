Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu to remain under court-ordered supervision

BUCHAREST, July 7. /TASS/. A Bucharest court has ruled to extend the judicial supervision for former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in connection with the propaganda charges levied against him, the Agerpres agency reported.

According to the court ruling, cited by the agency, Georgescu will remain under judicial supervision until the next court session, to last no longer than 60 days. The court turned down a motion to cancel this measure of restraint. The decision is not final and can be appealed.

Georgescu is charged with promoting individuals responsible for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as with publicly disseminating fascist, racist, and misanthropic ideas, concepts, or doctrines.

According to the Romanian prosecutor general’s office, in the period from June 16, 2020 to May 16, 2025, Georgescu exaggerated certain historical events, practiced populist nationalism, promoted the cult of fascist dictator Ion Antonescu, and sought to rehabilitate the Legionary Movement, a fascist movement in pre-WWII Romania.

Prosecutors have brought six charges against Georgescu, with the most serious of them being incitement of actions against the constitutional order. He is accused of plotting to enlist mercenaries to destabilize the situation in Romania after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of presidential election in December 2024. Currently, Georgescu is under judicial supervision, being banned from leaving Romania and obliged to regularly appear at a police station and court when summoned.