Iranian president says Israel tried to assassinate him

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the Israeli authorities tried to assassinate him.

"They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed," he pointed out in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson in response to a question on the issue.

According to the Iranian president, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago. "I was in a meeting, we were discussing the ways to move forward; <...> they tried to bombard the area where we were holding that meeting," Pezeshkian specified.