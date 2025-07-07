Second day of BRICS Summit kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. The second day of the BRICS Summit is underway in Brazil.

On July 6, representatives of the member countries discussed international security and the global economy, while today’s agenda focuses on humanitarian issues.

According to the Brazilian government press service, the delegations will address environmental protection and cooperation in healthcare. The Brazilian leadership also plans to raise the topics of preparation for, and participation in, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-30), which will be held later this year in Brazil.

Following the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will remain in Brasilia. On July 8 and 9, they will begin their official state visit programs in the Brazilian capital.