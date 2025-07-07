Israeli strikes kill 82 people in Gaza in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 7. /TASS/. Over 80 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, 82 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave on July 6. A strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City claimed the lives of 39 people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 304 people injured in Israeli attacks were taken to the hospital in the past day. More injured "remain under the rubble and along the roads in the areas that ambulance teams cannot reach." "The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 57,418 since October 7, 2023, while 136,260 people have suffered injuries," the ministry said, adding that at least 6,860 people had been killed and over 24,200 injured since March 18, 2025.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.