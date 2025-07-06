BRICS condemns unilateral economic sanctions, including secondary sanctions

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS countries condemn unilateral economic sanctions that violate international law, according to the declaration adopted at the Rio de Janeiro summit.

"We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and reiterate that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for the human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations, deepening the digital divide and exacerbating environmental challenges," the document said.

The group urged to cancel such unlawful measures, which undermine international law as well as the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.