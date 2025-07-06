Yemen’s Houthis say they struck Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile

DOHA, July 6. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis struck Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, said Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the group.

"The missile forces <...> conducted a military operation during which they struck Lod Airport <...> with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel, using another name for the airport.

According to Saree, the operation "successfully achieved its goal" and the airport had to suspend operations.

Overnight into Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. Air raid sirens were activated in several parts of the country.