US may begin notifying other countries of tariff rates on July 4 — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. The Washington administration may notify other countries on Friday of the new terms for bilateral trade and the required tariff rates on goods they supply to the US market, US President Donald Trump announced.

"We are going to be sending some letters out, starting probably tomorrow (July 4 - TASS), maybe ten a day, to various countries, saying what they're going to pay to do business with the US," the president said, adding that the letters will specify the tariff rates that these countries should pay for supplying their products to the US, according to Washington.

Trump emphasized that he considers this approach to be more effective than developing separate comprehensive trade agreements with each country. "My inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariffs they're going to be paying. It's just much easier. We have far more than 170 countries," he said. At the same time, Trump added that he expects a couple more comprehensive trade deals with other countries in the near future. He did not specify which ones.

"I think it will be well received," the US president noted, referring to the reaction of other countries to Washington's sending of the aforementioned letters. Speaking about the complexity of developing separate, comprehensive trade agreements, he said: "It's just so many countries. And you know, then they go specific: ‘Let's do this. Let's do that.’ Beef, ethanol. And I'd rather just do a simple deal where you can maintain it and control it."

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, and individual tariffs took effect on April 9. On the same day, the US leader announced that he would suspend additional reciprocal tariffs on a number of states and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was due to ongoing trade negotiations and that a general 10% tariff would be in effect during this period. On June 27, Trump clarified that the US would notify a number of countries, with which it would not sign separate agreements, about further conditions for bilateral trade within approximately a week and a half. These conditions include the tariff rates on goods they supply to the US market.