US halting arms deliveries to Ukraine signal to increase EU supplies — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. The EU views the United States' cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine as "a clear signal" to EU countries about the need to increase supplies to Kiev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in the Danish city of Aarhus, where she arrived to mark the start of Denmark's presidency of the EU Council.

"This is a clear signal or a clear message to strengthen our own support. That means building up our European defense capabilities, not only at the level of the European Union but also at the continental level," she stated, calling on EU members to take out military loans and jointly purchase arms under the European Commission's supervision.

"If the US decides not to provide Ukraine with what is needed, it would be a serious setback for Ukraine, for Europe, and for NATO," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. She also urged EU countries to massively increase funding for arms production in Ukraine and to accelerate the bloc’s militarization.